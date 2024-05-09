"Sanjiv Goenka doesn't look happy", "Sad to see this"- Fans react to LSG owner's animated chat with KL Rahul after humiliation in Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) earlier tonight in IPL 2024. After the match, Lucknow's team owner Sanjiv Goenka came near the boundary line and had an animated chat with skipper KL Rahul.

SRH hosted LSG for a league match in IPL 2024 earlier tonight at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bat first on a strip which has supported the batters in the past. However, Rahul's team got off to a slow start and were 27/2 after the powerplay.

Eventually, Lucknow set a 166-run target for the home side. Hyderabad raced to 167/0 inside 10 overs. After the game, KL Rahul mentioned that Hyderabad would have chased down even 250 the way Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma batted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Soon after the chat with the broadcasters, Rahul returned to the dugout area, where the team owner Sanjiv Goenka came to discuss something with the captain. While Goenka's words weren't audible, it was evident that he was unhappy with the way his team lost.

Here is the video of the chat, followed by top fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Goenka is a serious owner and he won't be sparing this .... After this match he won't give 1st retention to KL if they retain him or he would actually leave him into auction," a fan opined.

Another fan showed his support to KL Rahul and wrote:

"Feel for KL Rahul and I hope he will comeback stronger."

Can KL Rahul lead LSG to the IPL 2024 playoffs?

Lucknow Super Giants still have a chance of qualifying (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

The Lucknow Super Giants stand sixth in the IPL 2024 points table after the 10-wicket defeat against the SunRisers Hyderabad. The Super Giants have 12 points in their account after 12 matches, with their net run rate reading as -0.769.

The good thing for Lucknow is that they still have their fate in their hands. They have two more matches to go, and if they win both games by decent margins, they will end with 16 points, which should be enough for a Top 4 finish. LSG's remaining two matches are against the Delhi Capitals (May 14) and the Mumbai Indians (May 17).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback