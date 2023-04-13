RR skipper Sanju Samson fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining slow over rate during narrow IPL 2023 win over CSK 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson has been handed a ₹12 lakh fine for maintaining a slow over rate during the team's three-run win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, April 12. The inaugural champions registered their third win in four IPL 2023 matches to go atop the standings with six points to their name.

This marks the second over-rate related offense in IPL 2023 so far. Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis was also fined for maintaining a slow over rate during their last-ball loss to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 10.

The IPL issued a short statement regarding the breach of the Code of Conduct, which read:

"Rajasthan Royals have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 17 against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai on Wednesday.

"As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs."

RR endured a few nervy moments towards the end of the contest, with MS Dhoni taking affairs up to the final delivery. Sandeep Sharma executed his plans under pressure and was able to hand Rajasthan a crucial win, only their second ever at the Chepauk.

"I wanted to finish the game early but it went to the last ball" - Sanju Samson

RR skipper Sanju Samson has led his team to a strong start in IPL 2023, with a sole defeat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) being a minor blip in their campaign so far.

Assessing the close win over the four-time winners, Samson said:

"Credit to the boys for defending that type of total. Almost every bowler contributed very well. Everyone wanted to win here. I never had happy memories at Chepauk and we've never won here. Ball was stopping a bit and we wanted Zampa to come in as our impact player."

He continued:

"If we got through to the powerplay and we had some good spinners. In the end also, I wanted to stretch the game. I wanted to finish the game early but it went to the last ball."

RR are next scheduled to face the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, April 16.

