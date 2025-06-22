Sanju Samson sports dapper look during vacation in Los Angeles post IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson recently posed in a dapper look during his vacation in Los Angeles after the conclusion of IPL 2025. He was last seen in action in May during the IPL league match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). RR won the match by six wickets and ended their disappointing season on a positive note.

Sanju Samson took to his official Instagram handle this afternoon and shared a couple of pictures to give fans a glimpse of his Los Angeles vacation. In them, the Indian T20 opener could be seen posing stylishly during an outing. You can watch the pictures below:

Sanju Samson did not have a great season with the bat during IPL 2025

Sanju Samson suffered a finger injury during the T20I series against England at home earlier this year, which forced him to miss a couple of games during IPL 2025. Riyan Parag led the RR side in his absence, while Samson played as an impact substitute in a few matches.

He managed to score only 285 runs across nine games at an average of 35.63, including one half-century. Sanju's below-average season with the bat also impacted his team's showing, as they finished ninth in the points table.

It was also the first year for Rahul Dravid as RR head coach in IPL after concluding his stint with Team India. Speaking to JioHotstar about his relationship with Dravid, Samson said (via The Indian Express):

“It’s a unique and special feeling. He was always part of the Rajasthan Royals family, and we are all grateful to have him back. I have played under him both at Rajasthan Royals and in the Indian team when he was the coach. But now, having him as a coach while I captain the side is something truly special. I am looking forward to learning a lot from him in the coming years, and it’s really exciting."

The coach-captain duo of Sanju Samson and Rahul Dravid will be hoping for a much better performance from the Rajasthan Royals team when they reunite next year for IPL 2026.

