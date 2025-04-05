Sanju Samson throws his bat in the air in frustration after getting out against the run of play in PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson looked utterly disappointed after losing his wicket in the IPL 2025 clash against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Chandigarh on Saturday, April 5. The right-hander hurled his bat in the air after getting out against the run play as RR lost their first wicket for 89. He walked back after scoring 38 runs off 26 balls, including six boundaries.

The dismissal came in the 11th over of RR’s innings. Lockie Ferguson bowled a fuller-length ball on off-stump. As per Cricbuzz, the Kiwi speedster cloaked it at 144.2 kmph. Samson tried to get underneath it and chip it over the infield. He failed to get the height, and skipper Shreyas Iyer took an easy catch at mid-off. Samson was in sheer disappointment before taking a walk back to the pavilion.

With the dismissal, Lockie Ferguson bagged his first wicket of the IPL 2025 season after returning wicketless against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in his last game.

Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal provide a promising start for RR against PBKS in IPL 2025 encounter

Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a stunning start for the Royals against Punjab in the IPL 2025 match on Saturday. The duo shared an 89-run partnership off just 68 deliveries, leaving Punjab bowlers in tatters. Apart from Samson, Jaiswal smashed a quickfire 67 off 45 deliveries at a strike rate of 148.88, hitting five sixes and three boundaries.

At the time of writing, RR were 123/2 after 13.2 overs, with Riyan Parag and Nitish Rana at the crease. Lockie Ferguson has been the pick of the bowlers for the hosts with two wickets so far.

Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab are coming on the back of two consecutive wins over Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025. Meanwhile, RR defeated CSK by six runs in a last-over thriller. The two teams will aim to continue their winning run.

Follow the PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 match live score and updates here.

