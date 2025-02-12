Sanju Samson undergoes surgery on broken finger ahead of IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson recently underwent surgery on his finger. He suffered an injury during the fifth T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai earlier in the month (February 2). Samson was hit on the index finger by English bowler Jofra Archer's express delivery on the third ball of the match, which resulted in bleeding.

After getting treated by the physio, Sanju continued to bat but got out in the next over while trying to play a big shot. He did not take part in the rest of the match as Dhruv Jurel kept the wickets in the second innings.

Sanju Samson will now race with time to get fit, as there is just around a month left for IPL 2025, where he is the captain of the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

RR took to their official Instagram handle to share a picture of Sanju Samson after his surgery, wishing him a speedy recovery. They captioned the post:

"Get well soon, skipper 💗 #RoyalsFamily.

"It's just a technical flaw" - Ambati Rayudu on Sanju Samson's short-ball troubles during IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series

Former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu recently analyzed Sanju Samson's struggle against short-pitched bowling during the T20I series against England. He opined that there was no issue with the mindset but only a technical flaw. Speaking on Star Sports on the matter, Rayudu said:

"I don't think there is any problem with Sanju's mindset. It's just a technical flaw because he is trying to make room. When you make room and your back leg goes towards the leg stump, your arms don't open up when you try to play the pull."

He continued:

"When you do that movement and play the pull, the chances of you getting late are great because the ball is also following you. I feel he can come inside the line and use the pace. Sanju plays the short ball very well otherwise. I feel it's the angle and not the short ball that's troubling him."

Do you agree with Ambati Rayudu's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

