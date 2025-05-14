Sanju Samson, Vaibhav Suryavanshi & other RR stars arrive at team hotel for IPL 2025 resumption [Watch]

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 gears up to resume, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson, head coach Rahul Dravid, and 14-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi were among several stars who reported back to the team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended the tournament on May 9 for a week. It is now set to resume on May 17, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Royals will return to action the following day, taking on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a day match on Sunday, May 18, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. They will then face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final league game on Tuesday, May 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ahead of the tournament’s resumption, the Royals’ official X account shared clips of Sanju Samson arriving at the team hotel, along with their new signing, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and other stars.

The Royals have been eliminated from playoff contention, sitting ninth on the points table with just six points from 12 matches.

A look at RR’s top performers so far in IPL 2025

While the Rajasthan Royals have had a forgettable season overall, a few of their players have stood out in certain matches. On the batting front, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been their star performer, amassing 473 runs in 12 games, including five half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Riyan Parag has scored 377 runs from the same number of games, with his highest score being an impressive 95. Their teenage sensation, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, has scored 155 runs in five innings, including a century against Gujarat Titans (GT), making him the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket.

The Royals have struggled in the bowling department, but Maheesh Theekshana and Jofra Archer have been their most successful bowlers, each taking 11 wickets, while Wanindu Hasaranga has claimed 10.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer. He played cricket in the Delhi Little Cricket League in 2016, and was among the Top 50 batters in the U-16 category.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More