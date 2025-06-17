Sanju Samson works out in California after IPL 2025 [In Picture]

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson shared a glimpse of his gym session on social media on Monday, June 16, from California, USA. The 30-year-old was last seen in action captaining the Rajasthan Royals (RR) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which concluded on June 3 with Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinching their maiden title.

Since then, the Kerala batter has been spending some time in the USA, and on Monday, he posted a picture from his workout session in Livermore, California.

Take a look at the photo here:

Sanju Samson shares a glimpse of his gym session (Image via Instagram-@imsanjusamson)

Meanwhile, the Royals had a disappointing outing in IPL 2025, finishing ninth on the points table with just eight points from 14 matches.

Sanju Samson’s season was marred by injuries, and he played the first three games as an impact substitute while recovering from a finger injury, with Riyan Parag handling the captaincy duties.

He missed five consecutive matches due to a side strain later in the tournament, with Parag once again leading the side. In total, Samson featured in only nine games, scoring 285 runs at an average of 35.62 and a strike rate of 140.39, including a half-century.

Overall, Sanju has featured in 177 IPL matches, scoring 4,704 runs at an average of 30.94 and a strike rate of 139.04, including 26 fifties and three centuries.

A look at Sanju Samson’s international record

Sanju Samson made his India debut in a T20I against Zimbabwe in 2015 and has since played 42 matches in the format. The right-handed batter has accumulated 861 runs at an average of 25.32 and an impressive strike rate of 152.38, with two fifties and three half-centuries to his name.

Additionally, the 30-year-old has represented India in 16 ODIs, scoring 510 runs in 14 innings at an average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 99.60, which includes three fifties and a century.

