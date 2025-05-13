“Satiyanash kar diya” – Mohammed Shami lashes out at journalist for report hinting at his Test retirement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

Mohammed Shami lashed out at a journalist amid reports of his Test retirement ahead of the five-match Test series in England, which begins on June 20. The report suggested that Shami is set to follow in the footsteps of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravichandran Ashwin because the selectors might drop him due to fitness issues.

Putting an end to the rumors, Shami shared the news alongside a folded hands emoji and wrote on his Instagram story:

“Very well done Maharaj, apna job k din bhi gin loo kitna adieu hai badme dekh le hamara ap jaise ne satyanash kar diya future ka kabi to accha bol liya kare aaj ka sabse kharab story, sorry.”

Translated version:

“Very well done, Master! Start counting how many days are left in your job before taking a look at mine. Annihilated the future, at least say something good about the future sometime. It’s today’s worst story, sorry.”

Take a look:

Mohammed Shami's latest Instagram story. [Pic credits: mdshami.11 IG stories]

How has Mohammed Shami performed in England in Test cricket?

Mohammed Shami enjoys a decent record in Tests in England, having taken 42 wickets in 25 innings at an average of 40.50. Overall, the pacer spearhead has 145 wickets in 76 away Tests at an average of 30.33, including four five-wicket hauls.

The 34-year-old missed the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia as he went into rehabilitation after recovering from an injury he sustained during the 2023 ODI World Cup. His absence cost Team India as they lost the series by a 1-3 margin Down Under.

Meanwhile, Shami has been in a dismal form in IPL 2025, managing just six wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 11.23. However, former India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu has backed the speedster for his exploits with the red ball. He recently told Sports Today:

“Let me tell you about Shami — a lot of people might be thinking, 'No, he’s expensive with the white ball,' but that's wrong. When the red ball comes into play, the seam protrudes — it's almost upright, and it stays that way. When the seam hits, Shami makes it nip off the surface by about six inches, and that movement causes more trouble than the one that swings in the air. That’s why, as a red-ball bowler, he is a match-winner — out and out.”

Mohammed Shami will next be seen in action in SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)’s remaining three league games in IPL 2025. The franchise has already been eliminated from the playoff race. They next play Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 19.

