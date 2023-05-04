"Scam ho gya"- Top 10 funny memes after SRH's narrow loss against KKR in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five runs in the 47th IPL 2023 match on Thursday, May 3, in Hyderabad.

After opting to bat first, KKR managed to reach a decent total of 171/9 in 20 overs. Rinku Singh (46) and Nitish Rana (42) provided valuable contributions in the batting department for the visiting team.

Andre Russell (24) and impact substitute Anukul Roy (13*) chipped in with cameos. Marco Jansen and T Natarajan picked up two wickets apiece, while the rest of the SRH bowlers bagged one wicket each.

In reply, Mayank Agarwal (18) hit a couple of boundaries and gave a brisk start to SRH. However, he could not convert his start as he perished in the 3rd over, trying to play aggressively.

Abhishek Sharma (9), Rahul Tripathi (20), and Harry Brook (0) also followed him to the pavilion soon after, leaving their side in a spot of bother with 54/4 on the scoreboard after 6.2 overs.

Heinrich Klaasen (36 off 20 balls) once again did the rescue job for SRH as he played a blazing cameo to inject momentum into their innings as Aiden Markram struggled to rotate strike at the other end.

The South African wicket-keeper looked in great touch from the onset and unsettled the KKR bowlers. He put on a 70-run partnership with Markram before Shardul Thakur dismissed him in the 15th over to bring KKR into the game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their way from there as KKR bowlers then kept picking wickets at regular intervals to derail the chase. The Hyderabad franchise could only reach 166/8 in the end and lost the match by five runs.

Sunrisers captain Aiden Markram reflected on the defeat in the post-match presentation, saying:

"We played good cricket for the large part of the game but couldn’t quite step on in the crunch situations. The partnerships could have dragged a bit longer. The guys threw themselves on the field. We managed to set up some partnership bt it wasn’t enough to get us over the line."

"It’s a tough one, you can learn from it pretty much your execution. The guys have played enough cricket to make out when to do what. Hopefully its a situation that brings us the best out of us. To not get the two points is not ideal. Four out of four and we need to come out well."

SRH vs KKR IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the contest between SRH and KKR in IPL 2023 on Thursday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

