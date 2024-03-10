“Scientists toh thala fans nikle” – Fans react as reported scientists’ 3D model of Chanakya looks similar to MS Dhoni

In a trending development, the scientists at Magadha DS University reportedly reconstructed a 3D model of ancient scholar Chanakya, which looked similar to cricketer MS Dhoni.

In a picture doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), the snap looks like a bald Dhoni after he won the 2011 World Cup. Sharing the post, a user wrote:

“Scientists at Magadha DS University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Chanakya, the author of Arthashastra might have looked.”

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, Chanakya was the author of Arthshastra. He was also a scholar at Takshashila, the teacher and guardian of emperor Chandragupta Maurya.

Dhoni, on the other hand, is one of the most successful white-ball captains for India. He led the Men in Blue to three ICC trophies – the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy. As a batter, the right-hander is only the sixth Indian to score 10,000 plus runs in the 50-over format.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) came up with comparisons with Dhoni in the picture. One user wrote:

"Scientists toh thala fans nikle (scientists turned out to be Dhoni fans)."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

MS Dhoni begins training ahead of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, meanwhile, has begun his training ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The wicketkeeper-batter has joined the CSK camp in Chepauk after attending the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, owners of Mumbai Indians, earlier this month.

In a recent video shared by the Super Kings on Instagram, the 42-year-old was seen hitting a six in the nets.

Last year, Dhoni led the Chennai-based franchise to their fifth IPL crown. He also entertained his fans with 10 sixes, hitting 104 runs at a strike rate of 182.46. In the process, he also completed 5,000 runs in the T20 extravaganza.

The Ranchi-born star will now look to weave his magic in what is rumored to be his last season in the T20 league. The Super Kings will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App