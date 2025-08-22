"Score in this match and show it" - Punjab Kings star picks six off Jasprit Bumrah as his favourite shot in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) southpaw Priyansh Arya has picked a six off Jasprit Bumrah in IPL 2025 as his favourite shot of the tournament. The 24-year-old revealed that he got encouragement from Shreyas Iyer before he walked out to bat in that match. Arya said that Iyer told him if he wanted to be known as a big match player, this game was a platform to show it.

The Delhi left-hander smashed 62 off 35 balls, setting up the 185-run chase to help PBKS progress through to Qualfier 1. He told ESPNCricinfo:

“Over fine leg (Six off Jasprit Bumrah). It was an important match for us to make the top two. MI had given us a target of 185. When I was going out to bat in the second innings, Shreyas (Iyer) bhaiyya came up to me and said, 'If you want to be known as a big-match player, score in this match and show it.'"

The 24-year-old had an excellent IPL 2025, where he made 475 runs and broke the record for the most runs made by an uncapped batter in his debut season. Arya admitted that he found no bowler difficult to face in the IPL, since he had played most of them in domestic cricket.

"In the IPL, I never found it difficult to face any bowler. I felt I could play all of them. The same bowlers who play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy also play in the IPL. Most are domestic players. A few international bowlers are there too, but even in Mushtaq Ali, India's international bowlers play. So, I didn't feel much difference. Anyway, cricket is the same everywhere," he said.

Priyansh Arya admits his life has changed after IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) left-hander Priyansh Arya admitted that his life had changed after his exploits in IPL 2025. The 24-year-old southpaw said that he felt good about the attention that came his way. However, he admitted to being someone who kept to himself. Arya said:

"See, changes have come. Now, wherever I go, people recognise me and want to click pictures. It feels good. But I'm not someone who roams around a lot - I like to stay by myself."

The left-hander admitted that performances in the PBKS practice games played a key role in his selection into the playing XI in IPL 2025.

"When PBKS held their camp, Ponting sir clearly told me the practice matches had to be taken seriously; there were many talented players around. In the beginning, the management found it tough to decide who to pick. But I scored runs in those matches and almost sealed my place. Even then, I wasn't directly told I would definitely play - but you get hints," he said.

Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh emerged as one of the most successful opening pairs of IPL 2025. The pair put on 528 runs at the top of the order at a strike rate of 178.4 and an average of 44.

