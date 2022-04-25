"Scores are even now my brother" - Krunal Pandya roasts Kieron Pollard over kissing send-off

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Krunal Pandya gave an unusual send-off after dismissing Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Kieron Pollard on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium.

Dismissing the giant West Indian in the last over of the match, Pandya kissed Pollard on the back of the head while the latter was on his way back to the dressing room. However, Pollard produced no reaction as he simply walked off.

While his action didn't go well with many experts, Pandya saw the funny side of it. Taking to Twitter, the Baroda player wrote:

"Scores are even now my brother 🤗 Love you Polly ❤️❤️❤️ @kieron.pollard55."

Incidentally, it was Kieron Pollard who started the duel during the Lucknow innings. The 34-year-old all-rounder dismissed Pandya on the second ball and produced a Kylian Mbappe-style celebration while the LSG player was on his way back to the dugout.

Krunal Pandya, who produced figures of 3-19 in his four overs as Lucknow beat Mumbai Indians by 36 runs, settled the scores in the second half of the game.

Pandya and Pollard share a great rapport, having played for five-time IPL winners MI in the last few years. They have often been seen pulling each other's legs, and the bond has continued despite the two playing for different teams now.

"He would have eaten my brain throughout my life" - Krunal Pandya on Kieron Pollard's wicket

The 31-year-old all-rounder was a relieved man after he scalped Pollard's wicket in the 20th over of Mumbai's innings. Throwing light on the wicket, Pandya said that had he not dismissed Pollard, the latter would have 'eaten' his head. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Pandya said:

"I was so thankful that I got his (Pollard) wicket, otherwise he would have eaten my brain throughout my life because he got me out, and now that it's 1-1, at least he will speak less."

Krunal Pandya has had a decent campaign so far, scoring 112 runs at a strike rate of 147.37. He has also picked up seven wickets at an economy of 6.78 runs per over.

