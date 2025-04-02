"Script writer hai ya journalist" - Team India star hilariously responds to claim of having a role in Mumbai players considering shift to Goa

India's T20I captain and Mumbai Indians (MI) star Suryakumar Yadav took a jibe at a reporter who claimed the batter is playing a key role in players shifting base from Mumbai to Goa for the upcoming domestic season. The Indian T20I skipper is currently plying trade with MI in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Earlier today, several reports claimed that the Mumbai Cricket Association has granted Yashasvi Jaiswal the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play for Goa in the domestic circuit. A few more reports suggested that Suryakumar could follow Jaiswal alongside Hyderabad batter Tilak Varma.

Suryakumar Yadav, 34, caught one of the reports doing rounds on the internet and shared a screenshot of the same on his official X account, with a caption that read:

"Script writer hai ya journalist? Agar hasna hai toh I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Ekdum bakwas (Script write or a journalist? If I need to have a laugh, I will stop watching comedy movies and start reading these articles. Totally baseless)"

Take a look at the post below:

Suryakumar Yadav is off to a promising start with the bat in IPL 2025

Suryakumar Yadav has scored close to 100 runs this season for the Mumbai Indians. (Image Source: Getty)

Suryakumar Yadav has gotten a couple of starts this season, with a big knock is only a matter of time from here on. He led the five-time champions in the opening contest of the season and scored 29 runs off 26 deliveries. In the next game against the Gujarat Titans, the right-hander scored 48 runs off 28 balls as MI slumped to another defeat.

Suryakumar was a part of the MI XI for their most recent game against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Batting at No.4, the 34-year-old scored an unbeaten 27 runs in nine deliveries as Mumbai cantered home to an eight-wicket win.

He will next be seen in action against the Lucknow Super Giants come April 4.

