"Seems like he's forgotten how to hold the bat" - Fans react to Devdutt Padikkal's flop show in LSG vs DC IPL 2024 match 

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Devdutt Padikkal once again failed to get going with the bat against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday. He got out for just three runs in six deliveries.

The onus was on Padikkal to fire after opener Quinton de Kock departed in the third over. However, the southpaw failed to make the most of the opportunity.

Padikkal was out LBW off left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed's bowling. The 23-year-old's struggle in IPL 2024 continued as he registered his fifth single-digit score in as many innings.

Following the youngster's dismissal, several fans took to social media, trolling him for the flop show. Here are some of the top reactions:

Some fans expressed their displeasure over Lucknow giving Devdutt Padikkal the long rope despite a string of poor performances.

"Why does Padikkal play for LSG for every match, I have never seen him scoring any runs." wrote a fan.

"Lsg should play pooran at number 4 rather than stoinis , he is better player of spin as well as left hander And padikkal should be dropped immediately for hooda or mankad. posted another fan.

"Why DDP (Padikkal) still playing T20 is still a question.Is he new generation Manish Pandey? At least MP used to score 30-40 runs even at slow pace." chimed in another

Certain LSG supporters pointed out how Padikkal has failed to translate his red-hot domestic cricket form into the IPL.

"Padikkal was batting like Bradman in domestics. What happened to him? He's struggling to score even a single boundary." posted a fan

"What's going on with Devdutt Padikkal? He had an incredible domestic season, but now it seems like he's forgotten how to hold the bat." wrote a user

Devdutt Padikkal has scored just 25 runs across five games at a dismal average of 5.00.

The Lucknow-based franchise traded in the left-handed batter from Rajasthan Royals (RR) in exchange for pacer Avesh Khan. However, he hasn't been able to repay the faith of the team management.

"Might be the last match of the season for Devdutt Padikkal" - Aakash Chopra on the LSG batter's form

Ahead of LSG's clash against DC, former India opener Aakash Chopra pointed out how Devdutt Padikkal has not been able to make a significant impact at the crucial No. 3 spot for Lucknow.

Chopra opined that the team is likely to drop him if he is unable to get a big score under his belt against Delhi. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator remarked:

"Devdutt Padikkal does not have form at No. 3. This might be the last match of the season for Devdutt Padikkal. If he scores runs, very well done, I love him, but if he doesn't, Deepak Hooda might get a place instead on him."

With three wins from four games, LSG are currently placed third in the IPL 2024 points table.