"Seems like IPL career is over for Suresh Raina" - Twitterati reacts after CSK's Chinna Thala misses out on the game against DC

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off in the 50th IPL 2021 game in Dubai today. Both sides have already qualified for the playoffs. They will now be looking to win this game and enhance their chances of finishing in the top two positions in the points table.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to field first. Delhi has handed a debut to Gujarat all-rounder Ripal Patel. Steve Smith makes way for him in the playing XI. CSK also brought Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar into the side for the game. They replaced Suresh Raina, Sam Curran, and Asif.

CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

DC XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

Fans were excited about the clash between the two top teams this year and took to Twitter to express it. They also gave their views on the team selections of both teams.

Here are some of the best ones:

"Ruturaj Gaikwad's confidence is on another level right now": Sanjay Manjerkar

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Majrekar reckons Ruturaj Gaikwad's confidence and stocks have risen multiple folds in this year's Indian Premier League season. He heaped praise on Gaikwad for his consistent performances while sticking to orthodox cricketing shots.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Sanjay Manjrekar gave his views on Ruturaj Gaikwad's batting exploits in the IPL and said:

"This Ruturaj is different from that Ruturaj of when these two sides met before in India. His confidence is on another level right now. Gaikwad is an example of if the fundamentals of a player are strong and has confidence and temperament in him, 0ne can be constantly successful."

He added:

"I think the only change he has made in his game since last year is that he has worked on his strength and power to hit the ball long. He's not a player like Maxwell, who plays every kind of shot. But he's very capable of scoring runs through proper cricketing shots."

Ruturaj Gaikwad is currently 20 runs short of KL Rahul's tally of 528 runs in the race for the Orange cap. He will be looking to reclaim the cap with a good performance in today's contest.

