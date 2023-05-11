"Seen him run like a cheetah" - Irfan Pathan shares heartwarming note after MS Dhoni limps while running during CSK vs DC tie

Irfan Pathan shared a heartfelt note after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was seen limping while running during their game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk on Wednesday, May 10.

Dhoni ran back the clock when he gave glimpses of his glorious past during his nine-ball stay in the middle. He walked out to bat when CSK were struggling at 126/6 amid huge cheers from the packed Chepauk crowd.

The legendary cricketer didn't disappoint, hitting two sixes and a boundary and giving Chennai the much-needed impetus at the death. However, he refrained himself from converting the ones into twos, given that he is nursing a knee injury.

After the match, Pathan took to twitter to say that it is heartbreaking to see MS Dhoni limp while running between the wickets. Irfan Pathan, who has shared the dressing room with the CSK skipper, wrote:

"Seeing Dhoni limping thru running between the wickets breaks my heart. Have seen him run like a cheetah."

Dhoni has been spotted wearing a knee cap a few times during Chennai's pre-season camp at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had earlier revealed that the wicketkeeper-batter has been suffering from a knee injury.

"He (Dhoni) is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat," Fleming said during a press conference in April.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's knock somewhat made the difference in the end as Delhi fell 27 runs short of their target last night.

With this win, CSK have got another inch closer to booking a playoff berth. They are currently placed second in the IPL 2023 points table behind Gujarat Titans with 15 points from 12 matches.

"Don't make me run a lot" - MS Dhoni jokes about his batting form in IPL 2023

After a dismal campaign in IPL 2022, MS Dhoni has reinvented himself this year, playing a lot more freely. Although he has scored only 96 runs so far, it has come at a healthy strike rate of 204.26.

Seventy-two out of those 96 runs have come in boundaries, which is a testament to the impact he has had with the bat this season.

Speaking about his role in this CSK batting line-up, Dhoni stressed that this is what he is supposed to do and is happy to contribute to the success of the team.

"This is what my job is, I have told them this is what I am supposed to do, don't make me run a lot and it has been working," he said at the post-match presentation ceremony. "This is what I need to do, happy to contribute."

The Super Kings will next play against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, May 14.

