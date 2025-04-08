"Send him back to Australia" - Fans divided as video of SRH opener Travis Head refusing selfie goes viral

A video of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Travis Head denying a fan a seflie at a supermarket has gone viral amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The video has ignited a debate, with fans having divided opinions on this incident.

Travis Head was approached by fans who asked him for a selfie while he was in a supermarket. Head refused to get clicked with the fans. He was followed despite his refusal for a selfie. The group of fans were following him despite his refusal and were also recording on their phones.

As they failed to get a selfie with the cricketer eventually, he was called out for showing 'attitude' by denying their request. You can watch it here:

The incident has left fans divided on social media, with some coming out in support of Travis Head while his 'behavior' did not sit well with a few others.

"Send him back to Australia.. He is not a Pakistani or Bangladeshi but has deep animosity towards India. He has come here only for the money," a user tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another user wrote that the SRH opener 'ignored' fans for a selfie.

"Travis Head ignored fans at a supermarket for a selfie in Hyderabad.😮🤯," the tweet read.

However, a lot of fans have also come out in his support, saying that his privacy must be respected. A user wrote that his boundaries need to be respected and that he is not a public property.

"Travis Head being hounded by fans for a picture in Hyderabad after his refusal !! 😲Got to respect boundaries man. They aren’t public property !!."

Another user also highlighted that the cricketer is here to play the sport and has a personal life apart from cricket. The user added that Travis Head is not here for the fans.

"WHY THE HELL would anyone do that?? He has his personal life apart from cricket, he is there for something which he normally wants to, he is not here for these guys. Must respect his privacy but most of the people don't understand this thing. And expect Virat to live in India," the user wrote.

Further, a user stated that the fans are 'harassing' the cricketer. The user added that it is a player's choice to refuse requests which must be understood if they are not comfortable.

"SRH fans harassing Travis Head for selfies. Fans should understand that it’s players’ choice to deny requests if they are not comfortable."

A user also highlighted the mindset of certain fans who think that cricketers are obligated to put fans ahead all the time.

"Indians think celebrities aren’t humans and should put fans first whenever they step outside 🤡," the user wrote.

Head is a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the ongoing IPL 2025 edition.

Travis Head's performance in IPL 2025

Travis Head began the IPL 2025 season right from where he had left in 2024, when SRH made it to the final. In their first game against Rajasthan Royals, he slammed a 31-ball 67 as his team began with a 44-run win.

However, SRH have gone on to lose all of their next four games and with just one win from five games, are languishing at the bottom of the table. Head made a 28-ball 47 against Lucknow Super Giants in their second game but has failed to deliver ever since.

From five games, he has scored 148 runs at an average of 29.60 and a strike-rate of 189.74. For SRH to return to winning ways and turn their campaign around, it will be crucial for Head to start scoring big again.

