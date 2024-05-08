"Seven wonders of the world may be somewhere else but the 8th is one here"- Top 10 funny memes after 1st innings of SRH vs LSG IPL 2024 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) posted a decent total of 165/4 in the first innings of their IPL 2024 match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday, May 8. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is playing host to this encounter.

LSG captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first. On a sluggish surface, Lucknow openers struggled to get going. Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave SRH their first breakthrough by dismissing Quinton de Kock (2) in the third over.

He also sent back dangerous Marcus Stoinis in his next over to reduce the visiting team to 21/2 in 4.2 overs. Krunal Pandya (24 in 21 balls) and KL Rahul (29 in 33 balls) then played defensively till the halfway stage in the innings before perishing without converting their starts.

Ayush Badoni (55) and Nicholas Pooran then rescued LSG's innings and put on a stellar 99-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Their aggressive performances helped the Super Giants reach 165 in 20 overs after overcoming a poor start.

Fans enjoyed the first innings of the 57th match of IPL 2024 between LSG and SRH. They expressed their reactions to the action by sharing hilarious memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It's not a wicket where you can go from ball one"- Ayush Badoni after LSG reach 165/4 in 1st innings of IPL 2024 clash vs SRH

At the mid-innings break, LSG batter Ayush Badoni reflected on the action that unfolded during the first innings, saying:

"The wicket was on the slower side. I just wanted to take it deep and just play normal cricketing shots. I didn't want to throw my wicket away. It's not a wicket where you can go from ball one.

He continued:

"The bowlers were bowling short slower balls, so I was looking to find the gap on the shorter side. It's a good score if the dew doesn't come, I think our bowlers will defend it. As of now, there's no dew."

What was your favorite moment during the first innings of tonight's IPL 2024 match? Let us know in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback