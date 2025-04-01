"Shaking his body more but not scoring runs" - Harbhajan Singh's scathing attack on CSK batter amid poor IPL 2025 form

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Rahul Tripathi amid his poor form in the ongoing IPL 2025. Despite an inconsistent last two IPL seasons, CSK acquired Tripathi's services for ₹3.40 crores at the 2025 auction.

The 34-year-old has opened the batting for the side in their first three outings of the season. However, Tripathi has failed miserably at the top, looking out of sorts in all three innings.

The veteran batter started his campaign with scores of 2 and 5 in CSK's first two encounters against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). He looked to be regaining a semblance of form in their previous clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) before falling for a 19-ball 23.

Talking about Tripathi's poor form on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said (Via Hindustan Times):

"Chennai lost back-to-back matches. They are making too many mistakes. First, they are playing Rahul Rahul Tripathi as an opener. Tripathi is shaking his body more but not scoring runs."

He added:

"Sorry, Tripathi is a very good player, very hard-working, but I am crystal clear that he should not be picked in the XI. If you are shaking too much while batting then when will you see the ball? - runs are not coming and the intent is also not visible at the moment from him."

After opening their IPL 2025 campaign with a convincing win over MI, CSK has lost back-to-back matches against RCB and RR. Tripathi has totaled a dismal 30 runs in three innings at an average of 10 and a strike rate of 120.

"Sacrificed himself at number 3 for Tripathi" - Harbhajan Singh

Ruturaj Gaikwad has batted at No.3 for CSK this season [Credit: Getty]

Harbhajan Singh urged CSK to drop the out-of-form Rahul Tripathi. His inclusion has resulted in skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad batting at No.3 and New Zealand star Devon Conway warming the benches.

Gaikwad and Conway formed a formidable opening partnership for CSK in their title run in 2023. Gaikwad has shown impressive form thus far this season with 138 runs at an average of almost 39 and a strike rate of 156.75. However, he has batted at one drop to accommodate Tripathi at the top of the order.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is a proper opener, has sacrificed himself at number 3 for Tripathi. The opening pair has always been a big strength for Chennai Super Kings, be it Matthew Hayden, Dwayne Smith, Brendon McCullum, or even Devon Conway," said Harbhajan.

He continued:

"Conway is also in the team, but he is not getting the chance in the XI. They have been clueless so far while picking the XI. I don't think Tripathi should get a place in the XI, but Conway definitely does."

It remains to be seen if CSK contemplate changing their top order after back-to-back losses when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in their next outing on Saturday, April 5.

