Shamar Joseph replaces Mark Wood in Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2024

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have roped in West Indies' latest pace sensation Shamar Joseph as Mark Wood's replacement ahead of the 2024 edition. The reason for Wood's unavailability is unknown as yet.

Joseph will join the franchise for a sum of ₹3 crore. He has been massively in demand since his heroics for the Carribeans in helping them win the Brisbane Test against Australia last month. He snared a five-wicket haul on his Test debut at the Adelaide Oval and followed it up with seven wickets in the second innings at the Gabba.

Notably, the 24-year-old sustained a toe injury on Day 3, thanks to a searing yorker from Mitchell Starc. However, the Guyanese made an impact instantly on Day 4, dismissing Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood to fashion an unforgettable win.

This will also be Shamar Joseph's maiden IPL stint.

Shamar Joseph earlier signed a deal with Peshawar Zalmi

Shamar Joseph. (Image Credits: Getty)

Before penning a deal with the Lucknow Super Giants, the youngster signed a contract with the Peshawar Zalmi ahead of the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, he will only be a partial replacement for English pacer Gus Atkinson. The West Indian was also scheduled to travel to the UAE for ILT20, but the toe injury prevented him from participating.

LSG is one of the latest franchises, having debuted in the 2022 edition along with the Gujarat Titans. They have made it to the playoffs in both seasons, but will look to cross that hurdle in the forthcoming edition, with KL Rahul set to captain them.

The Super Giants also had a decent auction, purchasing Shivam Mavi, M Siddharth, David Willey, Ashton Turner, Arshin Kulkarni, and Mohammad Arshad Khan. IPL 2024 is likely to begin on March 22nd, with the Chennai Super Kings as the defending champions.

