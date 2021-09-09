"We've never really tinkered around with it" - Shane Bond on Jasprit Bumrah's unorthodox action  

Former New Zealand bowler and Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond has opened up on Jasprit Bumrah's unorthodox bowling action. A lot of discussion has gone on regarding Bumrah's bowling action and how it could potentially impact the body due to the load that it brings.

Each step, each success leads to the next one. So proud of this team 💯🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/tXly0dccll — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 6, 2021

While several have chimed in to suggest potential changes to Bumrah's bowling action, Bond claims the idea of modifying it never occurred to him. He termed the action unique as well.

While speaking to the Daily Mail, Bond said:

"There are certain things in his action that make him unique and that's also what makes him so great. People mention his run-up and it's probably too loose a term to actually call it that, it's more of a stuttering walk.

"In terms of his action, we've never really tinkered around with it. 'We've talked about where he bowls on the crease but how he bowls makes him brilliant to work with."

Bumrah is the only Indian bowler, along with Mohammed Siraj, to have played in all four Tests so far. He has bowled the most overs in the series for India and is also their leading wicket-taker.

Bumrah is now one of the best in the world: Shane Bond

The former pacer also commented on Bumrah's rise from being a bowler on the Mumbai Indians' bench to now becoming one of the leading pacers in the world. His death-over bowling exploits in white-ball cricket, coupled with his ability with the red ball, arguably make him the perfect multi-format bowler.

Bond added:

"He was this wiry, scrawny kid who had just come off a knee reconstruction and didn't play more than a couple of games in my first season (in the IPL). The next thing he's playing for India and he's now one of the best in the world."

Bond also pointed out what makes Bumrah so different and why it is so hard for batsmen to face him out in the middle. He noted the difference in Bumrah's release point, which is wider from the one that an average bowler has. This reduces the batsman's time to adapt.

Bond added:

"And his bowling position, most people deliver it here (Bond lifts his bowling hand up parallel with his ear), whereas he delivers it way out in front of him so the batsman has less time to adapt.

"That makes his bouncer so difficult to see. Most other bowlers will use a method that's distinguishable — he just flicks the wrist and whammo, it's on you. That's why he hurries guys up."

Also Read

Bumrah recently became the fastest Indian pacer to reach the milestone of 100 Test wickets.

Get the latest IPL 2021 News, check out the IPL 2021 Schedule and IPL Points Table for 2021 season

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava