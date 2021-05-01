Shane Watson recalls the first and only time he saw MS Dhoni frustrated

Former Australia and CSK all-rounder Shane Watson recalled an instance when he saw MS Dhoni frustrated for the first time. Both Watson and Dhoni played together at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) between 2018 and 2020.

The instance happened in the IPL 2019 final, when MS Dhoni apparently let out his emotions after CSK fell short in a tense finish. However, Watson was quick to say that Dhoni's frustration only lasted for a short while. He said in this regard:

"How the finals played out? We were able to get on top of them. That ball, oh Jesus… that was the first time I saw MS Dhoni show frustration in the change room, albeit it was only a tiny bit around that time."

Chennai Super Kings, who were chasing 150 to win the game, needed two off the final ball. However, Lasith Malinga dismissed Shardul Thakur to hand MI their fourth IPL title.

Shane Watson played a heroic knock in that match, scoring 80 off 59 balls. He was taking MS Dhoni's men home but was run out, and the complexion of the game changed.

How did MS Dhoni's CSK fare in IPL 2019?

The Chennai Super Kings performed exceptionally well in the league stage of IPL 2019, winning nine of their 14 games. They finished second in the points table, behind the Mumbai Indians (MI) on NRR.

CSK were one of the favourites to lift the title that year but couldn't get their act together against the Mumbai Indians in the title match. After losing the first qualifier to MI, MS Dhoni and co. came up short yet again against the same opposition in the final, doing so by a solitary run.

Talking about the battles against the Mumbai Indians in that season, Shane Watson told Star Sports:

"To be able to play any IPL final is huge, but playing against Mumbai Indians that year was big in IPL 2019. They had beaten us comprehensively in both games, and in the build-up to the final, we knew we had to play out of our skins really."