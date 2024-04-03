"Sharam karo losers" - Fans mercilessly troll RCB for posting 'Mahi maar raha hai' to Mahipal Lomror's cameo in RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 clash

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) came up with a witty reaction on social media following Mahipal Lomror's cameo against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday (April 2).

The left-handed batter smashed 33 runs off just 13 balls, including three sixes and as many boundaries. The 24-year-old also top-scored for Bengaluru in the contest.

For the unversed, Mahi is also the nickname of former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni, one of the most successful player-cum-captains in both IPL and international cricket. The term has often often used when he plays cameos or match-winning innings.

Sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter), RCB wrote:

"Mahi maar raha hai…"

Lomror, who was retained for INR 95 lakh, earlier chipped in with an unbeaten 17 off nine balls to help his team beat Punjab Kings by four wickets. He will now look to continue his good form in the cash-rich IPL.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter), however, were outraged by RCB's tweet and trolled them mercilessly on the micro-blogging platform. One user wrote:

Here are some more reactions:

What happened in RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 clash?

RCB captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bowl against the KL Rahul-led LSG in IPL on Tuesday.

Batting first, Super Giants posted 181/5 in their 20 overs. Quinton de Kock delivered with the bat, scoring 81 runs off 56 balls in an innings laced with five sixes and eight boundaries. Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, and skipper KL Rahul came up with valuable contributions of 40*(21), 24 (15), and 20 (14), respectively.

Glenn Maxwell emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Bengaluru, returning figures of 2/23, while Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Reece Topley picked up one wicket apiece.

In response, RCB were bundled out for 153 in 19.4 overs, becoming the first team to get bowled out in this IPL season. Mahipal Lomror top scored with 33 off 13 deliveries, an innings that included three sixes and as many boundaries. Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli got starts, scoring 29 (21) and 22 (16) but failed to consolidate.

LSG's new pace sensation Mayank Yadav emerged as the pick of the their bowlers, finishing with stunning figures of 3/14, while Naveen-ul-Haq bagged two wickets. Manimaran Siddharth and Marcus Stoinis also shared one wicket apiece.

Faf du Plessis and Co. will next play Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. They are currently placed ninth in IPL 2024 points table, with one win in four games.