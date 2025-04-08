Shardul Thakur handed special jersey ahead of 100th appearance in KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) all-rounder Shardul Thakur is all set for his 100th match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. LSG are up against defenging champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 8.

Ad

Shardul Thakur has played 99 IPL matches so far and this is his 100th appearance in the cash-rich league. Ahead of the same, the all-rounder was handed a special jersey by former Indian pacer and mentor Zaheer Khan to mark his landmark game.

The jersey has the number '100' printed on the back above his name, to mark his 100th appearance in the IPL. Shardul has picked up seven wickets from four games this season ahead of the clash against KKR at an average of 18.85 and an economy rate of 10.15.

Ad

Trending

LSG will want their all-rounder to come good once again in his special game as they look to maintain their strong run this season. They have won three out of their four games so far, and are on a three-match winning streak after an opening loss.

The entire LSG team got into a huddle as Zaheer Khan presented him with the special jersey. Shardul Thakur was also seen posing with the jersey.

Ad

Watch the moment in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shardul Thakur's IPL record

Shardul Thakur played his first IPL match in 2015 when he represented the Punjab Kings. He played just one game that season before moving to Rising Pune Super Giants in 2017. After playing one season with the franchise, the all-rounder was roped in by Chennai Super Kings in 2018.

Shardul played several seasons for Chennai from 2018 to 2021 before he moved for a season to Delhi Capitals in 2022. The next year, he represented Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023 before returning to Chennai Super Kings for a season in 2024.

Ad

He went unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auction after being released by Chennai. As luck would have it, Shardul came into the LSG squad as a replacement player just before the start of the 2025 season.

From his 99 games so far, he has scored 315 runs with one half-century. The all-rounder has bagged 101 wickets at an average of 29.71 and an economy rate of 9.26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More