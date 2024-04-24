"Shaukh shaukh ki baat hai, paise hai jo marzi karo" - Wasim Akram says Sunil Narine got his car painted in fluorescent pink color

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling coach Wasim Akram has shared an interesting story about Sunil Narine's love for the fluorescent pink color. Akram worked with Narine during his IPL stint with KKR.

In a recent chat with Sportskeeda Cricket on the Match Ki Baat show, Wasim Akram talked about Sunil Narine's obsession with the fluorescent pink color. He mentioned that the current KKR all-rounder has a bat grip of that color.

On top of that, Narine even got his car painted in bright pink color because he loved it. Here's what Wasim said:

"Sunil Narine is an easy-going person. You know his favorite color is fluorescent pink. If you look closely, his bat grip, his bat or even his car. I think two or four years ago, he got his car painted in fluorescent pink color. He also wears pink glasses. But he is one of the top cricketers in world cricket, no doubt about that."

"I had asked him once. He said he bought the car and got it painted in fluorescent pink color. Shaukh shaukh ki baat hai, paise hai jo marzi karo (If you have the money, you can fulfill all your desires). Whichever color you want, pink, yellow or green, get it done."

Interestingly, Narine has also posted pictures of himself in fluorescent pink clothes on his Instagram profile. It looks like the Caribbean star has loved the color since he was young.

"Sunil Narine has got the guts" - Wasim Akram says KKR all-rounder carries the pink color well

Further talking about Narine's style, Wasim Akram mentioned that he drives a pink car, wears pink glasses and even has a bag. In Akram's view, Narine had the guts and nailed the pink color fashion style.

"Sunil Narine has got the guts. See he has a flourescent pink, you know bright pink colored car, he wears pink glasses and carries a bag. And, he carries it well," Akram concluded.

Narine and Akram worked together during the latter's stint as the franchise's bowling coach and mentor. It looks like Akram spent a lot of time with Narine off the field as well because he knows so many things about the Caribbean star.

