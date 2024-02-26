"She can knock a few in men's cricket too!!"- Top 10 funny memes after Mumbai Indians' comfortable win vs Gujarat Giants in WPL 2024

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) continued their dominance in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 with a comprehensive victory against the Gujarat Giants (GG) on Sunday, February 25, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With two wins from as many games, they currently occupy the top spot in the points table.

Gujarat Giants could only reach a modest total of 126/9 in 20 overs after being asked to bat first. MI pacer Shabnim Ismail picked up the crucial wickets of the top three batters in the opposition line-up to set a great platform for her side. Leg-spinner Amelia Kerr bowled a sensational spell in the middle overs and picked up a four-wicket haul to derail the Giants innings.

In response, MI chased down the target by scoring 129/5 in 18.1 overs to seal their second straight win in the tournament. Harmanpreet Kaur led her side from the front and anchored the chase well with an unbeaten 46* (41). Amelia Kerr (31) chipped in with a crucial cameo to support Kaur.

The one-sided encounter between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants on Sunday night entertained the online viewers. They expressed their reactions to the same through hilarious memes on social media platforms. One post read:

"She can knock a few in men's cricket too!!"

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the latest WPL 2024 game:

"We let ourselves down in the first 10 overs"- Gujarat Giants captain Beth Mooney after loss vs Mumbai Indians in WPL 2024

GG skipper Beth Mooney reflected on the loss during the post-match presentation, saying:

"Was nervous this week as it was against Mumbai, but got through unscathed. We let ourselves down in the first 10 overs, credit has to go to TK and Bryce, we were 20 runs short to have any real shot at Mumbai. Bryce was very good, great find for us and she has a nice swing with the bat and good with the ball, hopefully it's a sign of things to come for her."

Mooney continued:

"Sometimes you got to take the result out of it, especially when it's a new team, we take the positives out of it and move on. You can't dwell too much, there isn't much time in such tournaments. From my point of view, we have a great bunch of girls, it's a day off tomorrow and will move on to the next match."

Delhi Capitals and UP Warriors will square off in the fourth match of WPL 2023 on Monday (February 26) at the same venue.

