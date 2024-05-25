Shimron Hetmyer reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct during IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 between RR and SRH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer has been fined 10 percent of his match fees for breaching Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct. The incident took place during the Qualifier 2 between the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and RR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, May 24.

In a statement released by IPL's official website, Hetmyer accepted the sanction imposed by the match referee after the game. While the statement didn't specify why the West Indian was reprimanded, it could be because of his actions after his dismissal.

Hetmtyer tried to hit the stumps in frustration after getting out to left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma. The left-handed batter could only muster four runs from 10 deliveries before being cleaned up by Sharma.

"Shimron Hetmyer of the Rajasthan Royals has been fined 10 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the Qualifier 2 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on May 24," IPL said in a statement.

"Hetmyer committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," it added.

Owing to a poor showing from their batters, Rajasthan could only manage 139/7 in 20 overs while chasing 176. Dhruv Jurel starred with an unbeaten 56 off 35 balls but didn't get support at the other end. Shahbaz Ahmed and Abhishek Sharma starred with the ball, picking up three and two wickets, respectively.

How has Shimron Hetmyer fared in IPL 2024?

Shimron Hetmyer had a dismal campaign in this year's IPL. The hard-hitter aggregated only 113 runs from 12 games at an average of 22.60, hitting only nine boundaries and seven sixes. He played a match-winning knock against the Punjab Kings, with his unbeaten 10-ball 27 helping his side chase down 148 with one ball to spare.

The 27-year-old cricketer will next be seen in action at the 2024 T20 World Cup at home, starting June 1.

