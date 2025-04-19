Shimron Hetmyer takes an impressive sky-high catch to remove Mitchell Marsh cheaply in RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR)’s Shimron Hetmyer took an outstanding catch to get rid of in-form Mitchell Marsh in their IPL 2025 match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 19. The Aussie batter walked back for just four runs off six balls as the Super Giants lost their first wicket for 16 runs.

Ad

The dismissal came in the third over of LSG’s innings. Jofra Archer bowled a length ball outside off, and Marsh went for a wild swipe but failed to connect it properly. All he managed was a top edge that went up high in the sky, and Hetmyer ran in from deep square leg to settle underneath it. He completed the catch before diving forward to ensure he held onto the ball.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the wicket, Jofra Archer continued his impressive form for the Royals after returning with figures of 2/32 against Delhi Capitals (DC) in his last game.

RR strike twice after LSG opt to bat in the IPL 2025 match

Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma struck early after LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bat against RR in the IPL 2025 encounter. Sandeep Sharma got rid of a dangerous-looking Nicholas Pooran for 11 runs off eight deliveries via lbw dismissal.

Ad

At the time of writing, Lucknow were 46/2 after six overs, with Aiden Markram and Pant at the crease.

The Lucknow-based franchise lost to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last league game. With four wins in seven games, they are fifth in the IPL 2025 points table.

On the other hand, RR lost to the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a Super Over game. They are eighth with just two victories in seven games. The Royals are playing without regular skipper Sanju Samson, who sustained a rib injury during his last game against the Capitals. Riyan Parag is leading the team in his absence.

Follow the RR vs LSG 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, and others.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events over the years like T20 World Cups, ODI World Cups, WTC finals, along with the IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More