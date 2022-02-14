Shivam Dube IPL contract: Dube's T20 stats and records ahead of IPL 2022

All-rounder Shivam Dube was purchased by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹4 crore on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction on Sunday.

The 28-year-old had earlier represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL. He had a reasonable season for the RR last year, scoring 230 runs in nine matches at an average of 28.75. His best of 64* came off 42 deliveries against the franchise that picked him on Sunday at the auction.

Dube had a base price of ₹50 lakh. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) both bid for him before CSK joined and eventually acquired the services of the all-rounder. It was a moment of double joy for the cricketer as he was also blessed with a baby boy on Sunday.

The left-handed batter made his T20 debut for Mumbai back in 2016. He has so far played in 69 T20 matches, scoring 1020 runs at an average of 21.70 and a strike rate of 132.81. Dube has three half-centuries to his credit with a best of 64 not out.

With his medium pace, Dube has claimed 33 wickets at an average of 31.87 and an economy rate of 8.73. He has best figures of 3 for 27 in the format.

He has also played 13 T20Is for India between November 2019 and February 2020. Dube has scored 105 runs with a best of 54, averaging 17.50 with a strike rate of 136.36. He conceded 34 runs in an over in a T20I against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui and has not donned Indian colors since.

Shivam Dube's IPL record

Having made his 2019, the all-rounder has featured in 24 IPL games and has scored 399 runs at a strike rate of 120.54. On the bowling front, he has claimed four scalps at an average of 32.50.

Edited by Samya Majumdar