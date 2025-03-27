Shivam Dube smiles after destroying a banner in the top tier of Chepauk ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Hard-hitting CSK batter Shivam Dube is training in full swing ahead of the highly anticipated IPL 2025 clash against RCB in Chennai. During a session, Dube destroyed a banner in the top tier of the Chepauk Stadium.

Ad

In a video posted by the Chennai Super Kings on Instagram, Shivam Dube was seen smiling after having destroyed a banner in the top tier. As a result of his hard-hitting, the banner was torn, as can be seen in the video.

Ad

Trending

Dube was retained by CSK for ₹12 crore ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He has played 66 matches in the league so far and has hit 102 sixes. He hit 28 sixes from 14 games last year and smashed 35 sixes in the 2023 season.

The left-hander will be in action as CSK host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday, March 28, at the Chepauk Stadium.

Shivam Dube has been a consistent performer for CSK

Shivam Dube joined CSK in the 2022 season and over three years, has been among their consistent performers with the bat. In 2022, he scored 289 runs from 11 matches at an average of 28.90 and a strike-rate of 156.21.

Ad

The next year, in 2023, when CSK won the title for the fifth time, Dube played a major role. He scored 418 runs from 16 matches at an average of 38.00 and a strike-rate of 158.33 with three half-centuries as well.

Last season, CSK finished fifth and failed to make the playoffs. However, Dube impressed once again, scoring 396 runs from 14 games at an average of 36.00 and a strike-rate of 162.29 with three half-centuries.

Come 2025, CSK played their first game of the tournament against Mumbai Indians in Chepauk. While they managed to begin with a win, Dube could not do much with the bat. He scored just nine runs off seven deliveries with a six at a strike-rate of 128.57.

Heading into the second game of the season against RCB, the left-hander will be eager to bounce back and get among the runs. CSK will want to build on the momentum from their win against Mumbai and they will need Dube to fire with the bat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback