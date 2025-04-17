"Should be given additional 10cr for this performance" - Fans hail Mitchell Starc for clutch bowling in DC vs RR IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Mitchell Starc produced an incredible display of death bowling to help the side steal a victory in the IPL 2025 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 16. Chasing 189 for victory, RR were coasting at 158/2 in 17 overs.

However, after two sub-par overs in the powerplay, Starc stepped up with a terrific 18th over, dismissing a well-set Nitish Rana on 51 and conceding just eight runs. Yet, a poor penultimate over by Mohit Sharma saw RR reduce the required runs to only nine off the final over.

Unfazed by the task, Starc delivered a series of yorkers to give away only eight runs. It meant the game, heavily in RR's favor until the final over, headed to a Super Over.

The Aussie pacer took charge in the Super Over and conceded only 11 runs, setting up a 12-run target for the DC batters. KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs had little trouble knocking off the target in just four deliveries, helping DC clinch a thrilling victory.

Fans on X hailed Starc for coming up trumps again under pressure, similar to his performances in the IPL 2024 playoffs and final.

One fan said:

"Starc should be given additional 10cr for this performance."

Fans continued showering praise on Starc for his clutch bowling display, saying:

"Damn! DC are favs to win this year! Mitchell Starc always performs when it’s on the line!"

"Starc is severely underpaid this season he deserved 15-20 cr," tweeted a fan.

"Starc proved why he's the greatest Left Armer of this generation," a fan said.

"Just backed my execution, running in with a clear plan" - Mitchell Starc on his end overs bowling

Mitchell Starc felt a clear game plan helped him overcome the pressure of a tense finish in the DC-RR contest. The champion pacer has picked up ten wickets thus far in IPL 2025 at an average of 21.80 in six outings.

Talking about his clutch performance down the stretch at the post-match presentation, Starc said (Via Cricbuzz):

"Just backed my execution, running in with a clear plan. Sometimes it comes off, a bit of luck goes a long way. It was a fantastic game, happy to get on the right side. I’ve played long enough for everyone to know what I’d do, but if I execute then I know I’ll get by. A bit of luck goes a long way."

Despite picking up only the lone wicket in the contest, Starc was adjudged the Player of the Match for his incredible death bowling.

Meanwhile, the win helped DC overcome the heartbreaking defeat in their previous encounter against the Mumbai Indians (MI). They also climbed to the top of the points table with a fifth win in six games.

