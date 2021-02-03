“Should have played more matches, was in good rhythm” – Kuldeep Yadav on IPL 2020

Kuldeep Yadav feels he should have got more chances during last year’s IPL. Although he did not have a great tournament, Kuldeep Yadav believes he was in a good rhythm.

The Kolkata Knight Riders bowler played just 5 games last year, picking up a solitary wicket. His economy rate of 8.27 was on the expensive side as Yadav lost his place to Varun Chakravarthy.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo on his indifferent season, Kuldeep Yadav claimed he did not get enough opportunities to show his talent last year.

"Personally I felt the 2020 IPL did not go well for me. I should have played more matches. I felt I was in pretty good rhythm, I was bowling well, but just that I did not get many overs. So, perhaps, if I got more opportunities then it would have been good."

After being India’s first-choice spinner at one time, Yadav’s poor form over the past couple of years has seen him lose relevance in India’s setup.

Talking about how his lean spell changed him, Kuldeep Yadav admitted that the tough patch has improved his understanding of the game.

“Even in 2019, I did not have a good IPL. Until you fail, you can't handle the pressure. Now I feel I understand things better - I have seen failure in my life now, so even if I don't perform, it will not be new. In cricket, you can't perform at all times, but if you carry on doing the hard work, you create better chances to become successful."

Kuldeep Yadav worked on his technique while in Australia

Kuldeep Yadav got just one game in Australia

The left-arm chinaman bowler didn’t get a chance to prove himself in Australia. Despite the team’s frontline spinners suffering injuries, Kuldeep Yadav was overlooked as India went ahead with debutant Washington Sundar in Brisbane.

He has now revealed how he used the time in Australia to work on his bowling. Yadav made a crucial change in his technique that is likely to help him on slower wickets.

"My pace was slow, around 77kph. The fastest I would get to would be 80kph at times. In the Australia tour in the nets, I was getting a nice pace, close to 84-85kph, with good revolutions on the ball. That will help me on slower pitches."

With India likely to go with a spin-heavy line-up against England, the time may come for Kuldeep Yadav to prove his mettle.