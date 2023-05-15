"Show me a better team man than this guy" - Twitter reacts as Rinku Singh's 54 (43) helps KKR beat CSK at Chepauk in IPL 2023

Rinku Singh played another match-winning knock for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. The rising star of KKR smashed a 43-ball 54 against the Chennai Super Kings to help his team register a six-wicket win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first in the home match against KKR. The Chennai batters could not impress much as the team failed to cross the 150-run mark. Shivam Dube's unbeaten 48* helped CSK set a 145-run target for KKR.
Chasing 145 for a win, KKR slumped to 33/3 in the fifth over, courtesy of Deepak Chahar's triple strike in the powerplay. However, Rinku Singh and captain Nitish Rana stitched up a 99-run partnership for the fourth wicket to deny CSK a win in their final home match of the season.
Fans on Twitter lauded Singh for his match-winning knock of 54 runs. He hit four fours and three sixes. Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:
"I've worked very hard" - Rinku Singh says after winning the Man of the Match award against Chennai Super Kings
Rinku Singh has been the top uncapped performer for the Kolkata Knight Riders team in IPL 2023. He has outshone the seniors of his team and emerged as the top match-winner for the Knight Riders. Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the Man of the Match award, Rinku said:
"We lost wickets early, so my plan was that this was a tough wicket and we had to take it in singles. Even in domestic cricket, I bat at number 5 or 6.... I work out well in the gym and eat well so that's how I get that power. I've worked very hard. If I bat well, of course, I'll get a lot of accolades but I've put in a lot of hard work behind this."
KKR will play their final league stage match against the Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens. That game will take place on May 20.
