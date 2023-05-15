Create

"Show me a better team man than this guy" - Twitter reacts as Rinku Singh's 54 (43) helps KKR beat CSK at Chepauk in IPL 2023

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified May 15, 2023 00:50 IST
Rinku Singh won the Man of the Match award against CSK (Image: IPL/Twitter)
Rinku Singh played another match-winning knock for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. The rising star of KKR smashed a 43-ball 54 against the Chennai Super Kings to help his team register a six-wicket win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first in the home match against KKR. The Chennai batters could not impress much as the team failed to cross the 150-run mark. Shivam Dube's unbeaten 48* helped CSK set a 145-run target for KKR.

Chasing 145 for a win, KKR slumped to 33/3 in the fifth over, courtesy of Deepak Chahar's triple strike in the powerplay. However, Rinku Singh and captain Nitish Rana stitched up a 99-run partnership for the fourth wicket to deny CSK a win in their final home match of the season.

Fans on Twitter lauded Singh for his match-winning knock of 54 runs. He hit four fours and three sixes. Here are some of the top Twitter reactions:

Can FinishCan AnchorCan Field Like Johnty RhodesShow me a better complete team man than this guy Rinku Singh#CSKvsKKR #CSKvKKR https://t.co/ibATtJuzeX
The backbone of KKR 💜Rinku SinghWhat a Player what a talent 🥹I'm so proud to be his fan https://t.co/KWm4DLoYvT
The man The Myth The Legend!Another half Century for Rinku Singh!#CSKvsKKR https://t.co/6iq25YRAxK
Rinku Singh wins Player Of The Match award for his outstanding fifty.The breakthrough season for Rinku, he's fully cashing the opportunity! https://t.co/6bVg9JQlv4
Well played Rinku Singh 👑The Man, The Myth, The Legend. https://t.co/rC1loZ7uZ0
Rinku Singh's rescue innings:3/16 & he scored 35(28)3/92 & he scored 42*(23)5/142 & he scored 40(15)3/47 & he scored 46(33)3/128 & he scored 48*(21)5/96 & he scored 58*(31)4/70 & he scored 53*(33)3/35 & he scored 46(35)4/124 & he scored 21*(10)3/33 & he scored 54(43) https://t.co/p1n25EFDbX
Middle Order player with 400+ run in IPL2023 with 50+ average.1. Rinku Singh(KKR)End of the List💉 https://t.co/lwfNrJHXxj
Rinku Singh in IPL 2023-Mts-13Runs-407Avg-50.87SR-143.30 - while batting at random lower-middle positions- 5,6,7.Man has delivered whenever the team needed him while batting at random positions. He has been the backbone of KKR middle order. https://t.co/LF0DdHhUXf
We are living in rinku singh ERA. #rinkusingh #CSKvsKKR https://t.co/eVTxizWOjk
Rinku Singh, what a player! He has already shown that he can score quickly. Now he has shown that he can anchor the innings too. A perfect player 👌 #CSKvKKR https://t.co/gheBzUDsOv
Incredible from #KKR. Defeating #CSK in Chennai is a difficult task but they achieved it. Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine showed their class with the ball while Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh were so composed in the chase. Impressive win. #CSKvsKKR #IPL2023 https://t.co/8SsT8pOc8P
Rinku Singh in next IPL auction: https://t.co/NZYmzKiPrE
Rinku Singh may not win the Emerging Player award, but the amount of composure this guy has shown in pressure situations in just a handful of matches for KKR is unbelievable #RinkuNation https://t.co/ApQpDjZ5MY
Rinku Singh won the match for his teamSRK family: https://t.co/vrKwf18dR8

"I've worked very hard" - Rinku Singh says after winning the Man of the Match award against Chennai Super Kings

Rinku Singh at the presentation ceremony [Image: IPL]
Rinku Singh at the presentation ceremony [Image: IPL]

Rinku Singh has been the top uncapped performer for the Kolkata Knight Riders team in IPL 2023. He has outshone the seniors of his team and emerged as the top match-winner for the Knight Riders. Speaking at the post-match presentation after winning the Man of the Match award, Rinku said:

"We lost wickets early, so my plan was that this was a tough wicket and we had to take it in singles. Even in domestic cricket, I bat at number 5 or 6.... I work out well in the gym and eat well so that's how I get that power. I've worked very hard. If I bat well, of course, I'll get a lot of accolades but I've put in a lot of hard work behind this."

KKR will play their final league stage match against the Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens. That game will take place on May 20.

