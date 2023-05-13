"Showed what he can do with the bat in hand" - Murali Kartik on Rashid Khan's sensational knock in MI vs GT tie

Former Indian spinner Murali Kartik heaped praise on Gujarat Titans (GT) all-rounder Rashid Khan following his brilliant all-round performance against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12.

Kartik highlighted that Rashid hasn't had enough opportunities to bat in the ongoing IPL 2023. He emphasized that the Aghan all-rounder proved his mettle with the bat yet again with his scintillating 79*-run knock off 32 balls against Mumbai.

Gujarat were reeling at 103/8 at one stage while chasing a mammoth 219-run target. Rashid Khan dazzled viewers with his power-hitting, smashing 10 sixes. The defending champions ultimately finished at 191/8 thanks to Rashid's onslaught. While Gujarat lost the contest by 27 runs, the bowling all-rounder was lauded by many for his effort.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the match, here's what Murali Kartik said about Rashid's all-round performance:

"We all expect Rashid Khan to do well with the ball. He is a capable finisher as well, we saw how he won them a game last year against Chennai Super Kings. He hasn't had much chance to prove himself with the bat this year because Gujarat's batters have fired consistently.

"He got an opportunity here and showed what he can do with the bat in hand. With catching and ground fielding, he surely is an all-round package. You cannot discount him in any area of the game."

Rashid was also the pick of the bowlers for GT in the encounter. The crafty spinner bagged four wickets while conceding 30 runs from his full quota of fours overs in the high-scoring affair. He is now the highest wicket-taker in the competition with 23 scalps.

"Provided Mumbai with a wonderful start with the ball" - Murali Kartik on Akash Madhwal's inspired spell for MI

Murali Kartik further stated that MI pacer Akash Madhwal did an exceptional job with the ball, picking up early wickets to propel his team into pole position.

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the seamer managed to hit the right lengths, making it tougher for the GT batters, elaborating:

"Akash Madhwal provided Mumbai with a wonderful start with the ball. He bowled really well under pressure and picked up good wickets. He hit the hard lengths. It wasn't that he was wayward.

"We saw how he dismissed Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha with good balls. He bowled at the length where batters can't hit off the front foot or the back foot. He is not very tall, so his ball tends to skid a lot after pitching."

Madhwal took three wickets in the contest, dismissing Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, and David Miller. Kartik opined that the fast bowler is among the promising players that the Mumbai-based franchise has scouted, explaining:

"Every team has scouts. But it all depends on what kind of players a team wants to invest in. Some sides require a ready or developed player, considering the balance of their squad. Some, on the other hand, can afford to have a few reserve players who they can nurture and groom. Mumbai have nurtured many players and Akash Madhwal is one of them."

Mumbai have won seven out of their 12 matches so far in IPL 2023 and they are currently placed third in the points table.

