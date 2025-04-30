Shreyanka Patil spotted with RCB players during Tirupati darshan ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar and keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma sought blessings at the Tirumala Tirupati temple ahead of the team's IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Indian spinner Shreyanka Patil, who is part of RCB's women's team, also offered prayers at the holy place.
Bengaluru are in the middle of a five-day break following their six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 27. Patidar and Sharma made the most of the time by praying to Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati.
Here's a video of the RCB stars at the temple:
Bengaluru are currently the league leaders of IPL 2025. The side have won seven out of their 10 games and have a net run rate of 0.521. Following their win over Delhi, Bengaluru became the first team in the league's history to clinch six consecutive away wins in a season.
RCB and CSK to lock horns in chapter two of Southern Derby on Saturday
Bengaluru will take on Chennai at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3. The two sides squared off at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, earlier in the tournament.
Rajat Patidar and Co. came up with a clinical performance in the clash, securing a comprehensive 50-run victory. It is worth mentioning that it was Bengaluru's first win over Chennai at the venue since the inaugural edition in 2008.
After being asked to bat first, Bengaluru registered 196/7 in 20 overs. Patidar notched up a fine half-century, scoring 51 runs off 32 balls. Opener Phil Salt also made a significant impact, contributing 32 runs in 16 balls.
The RCB bowlers did a commendable job in the second half, restricting CSK to 146/8 in 20 overs. Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers, registering stunning figures of 4-0-21-3.
Bengaluru have just a solitary win at home to their name in IPL 2025 and will look to improve that by coming up with another impressive performance against Chennai in the Southern Derby.
