"Shreyas Iyer has been hitting the ball as long as anybody in the nets" - DC assistant coach Pravin Amre

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Pravin Amre has provided a positive update on Shreyas Iyer ahead of his return to the field in IPL 2021. Amre mentioned that the right-handed batsman has got his shoulder strength back and is whacking the deliveries hard in the training nets.

Shreyas Iyer led the Delhi Capitals to their first-ever IPL Final the previous season in the United Arab Emirates. Unfortunately, a shoulder injury sidelined him from the first phase of IPL 2021, but Iyer is now ready to make his comeback. He has been spending a lot of time working on his game in the practice sessions.

After a session at the ICC Academy ground, DC's assistant coach Pravin Amre spoke about Shreyas Iyer's recovery and said:

"It’s always hard for any cricketer to come back after an injury. Our entire team, especially Delhi Capitals’ strength and conditioning coach Rajinikanth Sivagnanam, Assistant Physio Dhananjay Kaushik and Physio Patrick Farhart worked hard when Shreyas was undergoing rehabilitation."

"Even the National Cricket Academy played an important role during Shreyas’ recovery period. Getting his shoulder strength back was important for him and he has been hitting the ball as long as anybody in the nets," Amre added.

Can Shreyas Iyer help the Delhi Capitals end their championship drought this year?

Shreyas Iyer has been one of the best batsmen for the Delhi Capitals in the franchise's history. He has scored 2,200 runs in 79 IPL innings for the Delhi-based franchise.

DC are currently at the helm of the IPL 2021 standings, with 12 points to their name from eight matches. The team performed brilliantly in the first phase of IPL 2021, although skipper Shreyas Iyer was unavailable.

According to sources, Iyer is unlikely to lead the Delhi Capitals in Phase 2 of IPL 2021. Rishabh Pant will continue as the skipper. Nevertheless, Iyer's contributions with the willow will play a vital role for Delhi in the upcoming matches.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee