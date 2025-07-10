Shreyas Iyer holidays in Spain amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

India and Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Shreyas Iyer is holidaying in Spain amid the ongoing Test series between England and India. India are in England for a five-match series.
Sheyas Iyer, who is not a part of the Test team, took part in the inaugural T20 Mumbai after the IPL 2025 season. Thereafter, he has been enjoying his time off, with his most recent holiday being in Spain. The star batter posted a video on his Instagram handle where he is seen chilling in the streets of Spain.
"hola españa 🇪🇸," he captioned his video post.
Shreyas also posted an Instagram story from his Spain vacation. He can be seen dressed in a white t-shirt with brown pants and white shoes, serving a chilled and cool look.
"A Pistachio in a Matcha world," he wrote in his story post.
Below is the screenshot of his Instagram story -
As for the Test series, the third match is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 10, and will be played at Lord's. The series is tied 1-1, with England winning the first Test and India coming back in the second.
Shreyas Iyer's wait for a comeback to the Test team
Shreyas Iyer's name was in the discussion for the England series, after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket, leaving gaps in the middle order. However, Shreyas was not picked in the squad.
He has been in good form throughout the season, scoring runs in both IPL 2025 and domestic cricket. In the 2024/25 Ranji Trophy, Shreyas scored 480 runs from five matches at an average of 68.57 with two hundreds to boot.
He led PBKS to the IPL 2025 final and played a key role as captain of the team. The right-hander made 604 runs from 17 matches at an average of 50.33 with six half-centuries.
He last played a Test match for India against England at home in 2024. Since his debut in 2021, Shreyas has played 14 Tests and scored 811 runs at an average of 36.86 with a century and five half-centuries.
