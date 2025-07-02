Shreyas Iyer poses with his brand new Mercedes G-Wagon post IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Star India cricketer Shreyas Iyer posed with his brand-new car post the IPL 2025 season. The new car is a black Mercedes G-Wagon. Shreyas has been enjoying his off-time post the IPL and T20 Mumbai League 2025.
He posted multiple pictures of himself posing with his brand-new Mercedes G-Wagon on his Instagram handle. Shreyas Iyer can be seen sitting on the hood of the car. He even stood in front of the vehicle and also posted a picture of himself in the driver's seat. The star batter can be seen serving a dapper look in a casual, oversized black t-shirt and black pants, paired with black shoes and shades.
"Going places," he captioned the post.
Shreyas Iyer was recently spotted on vacation in Kazakhstan. Most recently, he was also seen playing cricket with a plastic ball against his mother in their house, indoors, during the off-season, having fun.
He has delivered outstanding performances in recent times, leading the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the IPL 2025 finals and the SoBo Mumbai Falcons to the finals of the T20 Mumbai League 2025.
Shreyas Iyer out of favor from India's Test squad
Meanwhile, the Indian team is currently in England for a five-match Test series. The visitors lost the opening Test by five wickets in Leeds. The second Test is set to begin on Wednesday, July 2, at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Shreyas Iyer is not part of the Test team, despite his brilliant performances in the previous domestic season across formats and the IPL. He scored 480 runs from five matches at an average of 68.57 with two centuries for Mumbai in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season.
The right-hander made his Test debut in 2021. He has played 14 matches so far and has scored 811 runs at an average of 36.86 with a hundred and five half-centuries to his name. While Shreyas would have fancied himself on the England tour with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli missing, it appears as though he will have to wait a little longer to make his Test comeback at the moment.
