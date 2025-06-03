Shreyas Iyer reveals hilarious incident about his new nickname ‘Sarpanch Saab’ during IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer narrated a hilarious incident about his new nickname 'Sarpanch Saab' during the IPL 2025 season. PBKS are set to play the final of the 2025 season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, June 3, in Ahmedabad.

Ad

Shreyas Iyer is the captain of PBKS, which is why he is being referred to as 'Sarpanch Saab', translating to 'the head of the group'. In a conversation with the franchise's co-owner, Preity Zinta, he talked about the nickname and a funny incident regarding the same.

"I seriously have no idea about it. I've got no clue how I got this name. I am sure it came from the management. They gave me this tag and it has been tagged along. Wherever I go in Punjab right now, whenever I get out of the hotel they're like Sarpanch Saab give us a picture. That has happened. I remember this incident where we were coming back from the ground we were stopped at the signal and there was this car with five guys. They saw me sitting in the car and they were like Sarpanch saab make us win this year then we will name a road here in your name," he said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shreyas Iyer has been in top form with the bat in IPL 2025

After being named the captain of PBKS ahead of the IPL 2025 season, Shreyas Iyer has responsibly led from the front. While he has been brilliant as captain, guiding them to the final after 11 long years, he has had a stellar season with the bat as well.

Shreyas is their leading run-getter this year with 603 runs from 16 matches at an average of 54.81 and a strike-rate of 175.80 with six half-centuries. Moreover, he played a magnificent knock in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians (MI), scoring an unbeaten 87 off just 41 balls to help PBKS win the game and make it to the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More