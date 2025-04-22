Shreyas Iyer’s sister faces online abuse; comes up with strong response after PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer's sister Shresta faced online abuse after the team's IPL 2025 match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday, April 20. RCB beat PBKS by seven wickets in the fixture in Mullanpur.

Ad

Shreyas Iyer (6 off 10) failed with the bat, and Punjab lost after they had beaten the same RCB side two days prior (April 18) in Bengaluru. Iyer's sister was targeted online for his poor show on Sunday.

However, she did not hold back and hit back at the abuses with a strong message. Shresta put up an Instagram story after the game with a long message in which she called out those criticizing her.

Ad

Trending

"It's honestly disappointing to see people stoop so low as to blame the family for simply showing up to support. Whether we're physically present or cheering from afar, our support for the team is unwavering. To those pointing fingers at me, your shallow mindset is not only laughable, it's embarrassing. I've been there for countless matches, India's and others and most of them ended in victory. But I guess when you're busy trolling from behind a screen, facts don't matter," she wrote (via NDTV Sports).

Ad

Below is the picture of the story she had shared, posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shreyas Iyer fails as RCB continue their domination away from home

As far as the game is concerned, PBKS were asked to bat first, but a strong bowling performance from RCB saw them being restricted to 157/6. Shreyas Iyer, who has been in good form, failed to score in this game.

He made just six runs off 10 balls before being dismissed. Overall, he has scored 283 runs from eight matches so far at an average of 43.83 and a strike-rate of 185.21.

Meanwhile, RCB chased the target comfortably, with seven deliveries and as many wickets to spare. They notched up their fifth consecutive win playing away from home this season in as many games, maintaining a 100% win record on the road. Virat Kohli (73* off 54) was the 'Player of the Match.'

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More