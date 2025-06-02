Shreyas Iyer's sister mimics his walk, embraces him after PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 [Watch]

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer's sister was seen hilariously mimicking him following his side's IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash against the Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In a video shared by Punjab Kings' official X handle, the 30-year-old's family was seen meeting him after his match-winning 87 off 41.

Walking in at number four, Iyer played one of the best playoffs knocks in IPL history. The duo of Josh Inglis and Priyansh Arya had laid a solid platform, rebuilding the innings after Punjab lost Prabhsimran Singh cheaply. Iyer then clobbered eight sixes and five boundaries en route his 87* to help Punjab chase down 204 and put them in the final.

Watch the video of the PBKS captain's sister mimicking him here (from 0:12):

PBKS' five-wicket victory also brought an end to the Mumbai Indians' run of defending 200+ totals in IPL history. Punjab will now face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Tuesday, June 3, in the final in Ahmedabad.

"His experience and temperament were key to navigating a strong Mumbai Indians attack" - Sanjay Bangar on Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer. (Image Credits: Getty)

Former India all-rounder Sanjay Bangar acknowledged that he was highly impressed by some of the shots that Shreyas Iyer played against the Mumbai Indians. He pointed out how he methodically took apart the Mumbai bowling unit. Speaking on JioHotsar, Bangar said (via India Today):

"There's so much to appreciate about Shreyas Iyer’s overall approach. The way he allows the batter at the other end to play their natural game is crucial — and that ability to build partnerships made the real difference. Some of the shots he played, especially against quality yorkers — guiding them past short third and point, and even threading one through fine third man — were outstanding, especially with the game in the balance. It was a fabulous effort from Shreyas. His experience and temperament were key to navigating a strong Mumbai Indians attack, which he dismantled by picking his moments and targeting the right bowlers."

Both PBKS and RCB are chasing their first-ever IPL titles.

