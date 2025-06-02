Shreyas Iyer smokes a hat-trick of 6s off Reece Topley to resurrect Punjab's chase in PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer led from the front in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The right-handed batter slammed a hat-trick of sixes off Reece Topley to help his team fight back after they lost their top three early in a 200+ chase.

Ad

The exceptional display with the bat came in the 13th over of Punjab’s chase. Nehal Wadhera took a single off the first ball to give Iyer the strike. The right-hander then smashed three consecutive sixes off the English pacer towards backward square, long-on, and over the bowler’s head, respectively. The 19-run over helped PBKS stay on track for their 204 chase.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Apart from his leadership genius, Shreyas Iyer has gone from strength to strength with the bat in IPL 2025. The 30-year-old amassed 516 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 170.86 with the help of five half-centuries, barring the ongoing game. The Punjab-based franchise had splurged INR 26.75 crore to buy the IPL-winning skipper at the mega auction last year.

PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 evenly poised

The IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 between PBKS and MI is evenly poised with 4.2 overs remaining.

Ad

At the time of writing, Punjab were 156/4 after 15.4 overs, with Shreyas Iyer (42 off 25) and Shashank Singh (just arrived) at the crease. Nehal Wadhera and Josh Inglis departed for 48 (29) and 38 (21), respectively. Ashwani Kumar has been the pick of the bowlers, scalping two wickets so far.

Asked to bat first, Mumbai reached 203/6 in another must-win game. Jonny Bairstow looked brilliant at the top, scoring 38 off 24 balls, hitting two sixes and three boundaries. Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav then steadied the innings with identical 44s as MI made the most of the middle overs.

Ad

Later, Naman Dhir smashed a quickfire 37 off 18 deliveries with the help of seven boundaries. Azmatullah Omarzai emerged as the leading wicket-taker, returning with two wickets. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Marcus Stoinis bagged one wicket apiece.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are awaiting the winner of Qualifier 2 in the IPL 2025 final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Tuesday, June 3. The Rajat Patidar-led side beat table-toppers PBKS by eight wickets in Qualifier 1.

Follow the PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More