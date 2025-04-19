Shubman Gill involved in a heated debate with on-field umpires during GT vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill was involved in an argument with the on-field umpires, Akshay Totre and Keyur Kelkar, ahead of the final over of the first innings in the ongoing 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Delhi Capitals.

The issue is likely to have stemmed from the fact that GT were maintaining a slow over-rate at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The home team were forced to bring in an extra fielder inside the circle as part of an on-field penalty. Gill tried to plead his case, but the decision was not reversed.

There were numerous stoppages in the first innings since the heat in the afternoon encounter took a massive toll on players. The likes of Ishant Sharma and Axar Patel had to receive treatment on the field by the medical team while GT used 15 overs of pace.

Gill was seen approaching the umpires and unleashed a barrage of words after he was informed of the situation. The officials tried to explain their side of things, as head coach Ashish Nehra also cut a frustrated and animated figure beyond the ropes. He signalled for the impact sub, Sherfane Rutherford, to be brought on in place of Ishant Sharma, as the argument between Gill and the umpires continued on the field.

Have a look at the incident right here:

Sai Kishore, bowling his first over of the innings, conceded nine runs and took the wicket of Ashutosh Sharma. DC finished with 203-8 after 20 overs, with four batters being dismissed in the thirties.

Shubman Gill was involved in a similar altercation with the umpires during GT's away match against RR in IPL 2024

The GT skipper was fined twice in his debut season as captain during the 2024 IPL for maintaining a slow over-rate. Additionally, he argued with the umpires during the away clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Gill was not pleased after the third umpire doubled back on his decision regarding a review for a wide call. He had to be calmed down by on-field umpire Vinod Seshan and begrudgingly returned to his fielding position.

