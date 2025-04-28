Shubman Gill provides a crucial fitness update after not fielding in RR vs GT IPL 2025 match

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill revealed carrying a slight back spasm as the reason for not taking the field in the second innings against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Jaipur on April 28. The 25-year-old scored a brilliant 50-ball 84 in the first innings to help GT post a massive 209/4 in 20 overs.

However, Ishant Sharma surprisingly replaced him as the Impact Sub for their fielding innings. Rashid Khan took over captaincy duties as Gill watched the proceedings from the dugout.

When asked about not taking the field in the second innings after the game, Gill said to the broadcasters (Via Cricbuzz):

"Felt a little back spasm in my back and we have a game couple of days after this, so the physio didn't want to take a chance."

GT will play their next game three days later against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, May 2.

"They took the game away from us in the powerplay" - Shubman Gill on GT's loss to RR

Unfortunately for Gill, his spectacular knock went in vain as RR stunned GT by chasing down 210 in a mere 15.5 overs with eight wickets remaining. Gill admitted that his bowlers got blown away by the RR openers in the powerplay, where they raced to 87/0.

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi had the entire cricketing universe on their feet with a match-winning 38-ball 101. He reached his century in just 35 balls, making it the second fastest in IPL history behind Chris Gayle (31 deliveries).

Suryavanshi also became the youngest-ever cricketer to score a T20 century.

"They took the game away from us in the powerplay and credit to them for that. There were a couple of things that we could have done better but it's very easy to sit out and say those things. Some chances came early our way, couldn't grab those but in hindsight I think there are some areas that we need to work on as a group. (On Vaibhav Suryavanshi) It was his day. His hitting was just tremendous and he made full use of his day," said Gill (Via aforementioned source).

The youngster was also well supported by fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored an unbeaten 70 off 40 balls.

It was only GT's third loss in nine matches, keeping them in the third spot on the points table.

