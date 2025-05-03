"Shubman Gill was ready to throw punches" - Top 10 funny memes after GT's comfortable win vs SRH in IPL 2025

Fans online shared memes as the Gujarat Titans (GT) beat the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 38 runs in the 51st match of IPL 2025 on Friday (May 2) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As a result, GT moved to the second position in the points table, securing 14 points from 10 games.

After being asked to bat first, GT notched up a massive total of 224/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of their top three batters — Shubman Gill (76), Jos Buttler (64), and Sai Sudharsan (48). Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat scalped three wickets for SRH.

Abhishek Sharma (74) then waged a lone battle and kept SRH in the chase for a while. However, other batters failed to support him, which resulted in the team scoring only 186/6 and losing the match by 38 runs.

Friday's IPL 2025 encounter between GT and SRH enthralled the fans, who conveyed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media. Here are some of the best memes related to the contest:

"Shubman Gill was ready to throw punches," one fan wrote on X, referring to Gill's heated exchange with umpires over a couple of decisions.

"Our powerplay with the ball wasn't too great" - SRH captain Pat Cummins after loss vs GT in IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad

At the post-match presentation, SunRisers skipper Pat Cummins reviewed his team's performance after the loss to GT, saying (via ESPNcricinfo):

"Our powerplay with the ball wasn't too great and we let them get 20-30 runs extra. Let down a few more catches and were the guilty party. They are class batters, they do not do anything outlandish and they didn't do anything risky. It is a really good wicket, going for 140 in the last 14 was a pretty good effort from the bowling group."

"Abhishek batted nicely, Trav started well as well. We left a little too much for the batters. Unfortunate that we cling onto some hope, there is still lot to play for. It is awesome, an amazing venue to play at. Was looking if there were any empty seats," Cummins added.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will compete against each other in the upcoming match of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3.

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More