Shubman Gill teases Abhishek Sharma after beating his side in SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill teased SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma after beating his team in the IPL 2025 match on Sunday, April 6, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The two cricketers are close friends off the field and play together for Punjab in domestic cricket.

Ad

Shubman Gill had the upper hand this weekend as he led GT from the front with a match-winning knock of 61* (43) in their successful chase of 153. Abhishek Sharma endured an off day as he got out for 18 (16) in the first innings and then conceded 18 runs in one over with the ball during the defense.

While shaking hands after the match, Gill was spotted teasing Abhishek Sharma, and a fan shared a video of the same on Instagram. It has since gone viral on the platform, amassing more than 180K likes.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Ad

"Bowlers are game-changers in this format"- Shubman Gill after GT's 7-wicket win vs SRH in IPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, Shubman Gill opined that the bowlers were game-changers in the T20 format and credited GT's bowling unit for the victory over SRH. Reviewing his team's performance against SRH, he said:

"Bowlers are game-changers in this format. A lot of talk is about the batting and hitting, but here, there is a lot of emphasis on the bowling. You need to play good cricketing shots; that was the discussion between Washi and me when we were batting."

Ad

Gill further added:

"Washi was padded the whole game against MI, but the way he played was fantastic for us. It was all about having a good partnership and playing good shots. Once set, we'll take it from there. The energy that he brings during bowling and fielding is great. When he is in your team, the energy is tremendous."

GT will return to action on Wednesday (April 9) when they face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 29 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More