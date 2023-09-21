“Sign of a homecoming?” – KKR’s Nitish Rana reacts to Gautam Gambhir’s latest post with Shah Rukh Khan 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)’s Nitish Rana, who led them in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has reacted to Gautam Gambhir’s latest post with the Bollywood superstar and franchise co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.

The left-handed batter hinted that Gambhir, who led KKR to two IPL trophies, might return to the Knight Riders in some capacity. That came as Gambhir shared a heartwarming post on X (formerly known as Twitter) with Khan.

Gambhir captioned the post:

“He’s not just the king of Bollywood but the king of hearts. Every time we meet, I go back with endless love and respect. So much to learn from u. Simply the best, SRK.”

In an old interview, Gambhir shared words of wisdom from Khan. He told Star Sports:

“This is your team, make it or break it, I will not interfere.”

Nitish Rana reacted to Gautam Gambhir's post on X.

Gambhir represented KKR from 2011-17 and led them to titles in 2012 and 2014 with 590 and 335 runs, respectively, in the two IPL seasons. He ended as their leading run-scorer with 3345 runs, including 30 half-centuries, in 122 T20s.

Gambhir served as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)’s mentor in the last two editions of the tournament. He was elevated to the role of Super Giants' global mentor ahead of IPL 2023.

According to Dainik Jagran, Gambhir is set to part ways with LSG ahead of the IPL 2024. A source told the publication:

“After Andy Flower, Gautam Gambhir will now leave the IPL franchise. I can’t say anything further beyond this.”

Gautam Gambhir stresses the importance of Ravindra Jadeja’s role in 2023 ODI World Cup

Gautam Gambhir recently stressed the importance of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s role in the 2023 ODI World Cup. He recently told Star Sports:

“We know he (Jadeja) can bowl 10 overs on any given day on any surface. He is an amazing fielder, but he will have to contribute better as a batter at No. 7 because you cannot go in with just six batters.”

He added:

“If Ishan Kishan plays at No. 5, there are question marks there as well. So Ravindra Jadeja will have to win matches with batting because you might have a situation where you need 80 or 90 runs in 10 overs, and the No. 6 and No. 7 batters might be playing together.”

Jadeja recently completed 200 ODI wickets during his 1/53 against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game.

With the bat, the left-handed batter has amassed 2585 runs in 183 ODIs at an average of 31.91, including 13 half-centuries.