Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has stated that the team management will need to recruit 'highly skillful' bowlers next season to make use of the conditions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB were knocked out of IPL 2024 after their defeat to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator on Wednesday, May 22.

Flower shed light on the importance of not just having bowlers with express pace, but those with intelligence and who can bowl to 'specific plans'.

Here's what Andy Flower told reporters in the press conference after the IPL 2024 Eliminator:

"You certainly need highly skillful bowlers at Chinnaswamy. Simply pace is not going to be the answer there. You need skillful, intelligent bowlers and people that can bowl to really specific plans at Chinnaswamy."

Apart from the bowling, Flower also spoke about having the need for explosive batters who can live up to the requirements of modern-day T20 batting.

Andy Flower hailes Faf du Plessis & Virat Kohli for RCB's fightback in IPL 2024

Although the Royal Challengers bowed out IPL 2024 in the Eliminator match, they had an incredible turnaround mid-way through the season. After losing seven of their first eight games, RCB won six on the bounce to make it to the playoffs in thrilling fashion.

Andy Flower credited Faf du Plessis' captaincy and Virat Kohli's ability to get the best out of the players as the main reasons behind the team's remarkable comeback. He stated:

"I certainly would pay tribute to Faf du Plessis for his captaincy and Faf and Virat for the way they have led from the front as role models and professional sports people. They both have been great role models for everyone else, and the rest of the boys fought really hard to get us back into the tournament."

It will be interesting to see how many retentions are allowed for each team ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru certainly have some key decisions to make in that regard.

