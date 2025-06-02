"Sir maine galti se Shreyas ki jagah Venkatesh lyer ko khareed liya"- Top 10 funny memes as PBKS' victory vs MI in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As a result, PBKS advanced to the finals, where they will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the same venue on Tuesday (June 3).

After being asked to bat first, MI managed to score 203 for six in 20 overs on the back of a collective batting effort from Jonny Bairstow (38), Tilak Varma (44), Suryakumar Yadav (44), and Naman Dhir (37). Senior players Rohit Sharma (8) and Hardik Pandya (15) failed with the bat for the Mumbai side in the must-win game. All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai scalped two wickets for PBKS after conceding 43 runs in his four-over spell.

In reply, PBKS lost opener Prabhsimran Singh (6) cheaply in the third over with only 13 runs on the scoreboard. Josh Inglis (38) and Priyansh Arya (20) played aggressively and injected momentum into the innings before perishing in search of quick runs. Shreyas Iyer then anchored the chase perfectly with a sensational knock of 87* (41) in the company of Nehal Wadhera (48) and took his side over the line.

Fans enjoyed Sunday night's high-scoring IPL 2025 match between the PBKS and MI and shared their reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Sir maine galti se Shreyas ki jagah Venkatesh lyer ko khareed liya"

"I love such big occasions"- Shreyas Iyer after his POTM performance in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 vs MI

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer was adjudged Player of the Match for his blistering knock in the chase. Reflecting on his performance and the team's win in the post-match presentation, Iyer said:

"I love such big occasions and I always say that bigger the vision, the calmer you are. I was focusing on my breathing. No as I mentioned before this IPL game, everyone needs to be assertive and needs to show the intent. It was stupendous and everyone was getting the timing going. I took some time to get in."

On making a strong comeback after losing Qualifier 1, Iyer continued:

"Just throw the hiccup in the bin. One match cannot define as a team. I just let them be, I don't ask too much of them. I love their fearless attitude and love their ideas. On such big occasions, it's important to gain more experience from these."

What were your favorite moments from this IPL 2025 match? Let us know in the comments section.

