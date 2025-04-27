"Sitting and watching paint dry on a wall, @KP24 was right" - Fans' no-nonsense take on KL Rahul's 41 off 39 in DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match

Delhi Capitals (DC)'s KL Rahul played a sluggish knock against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, April 27. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 41 runs off 39 balls at a poor strike rate of 105.13, managing just three boundaries. The performance lacked intent, drawing negative reactions from users on social media.
After getting well-set in the middle, Rahul threw it away as he was caught out in the deep by Jacob Bethell off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling in the 17th over of the DC innings. However, he remains one of the leading run-getters in IPL 2025 with 364 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 146.18, including three half-centuries.
Fans on X trolled Rahul for his poor strike rate against RCB. One user wrote:
"Watching KL Rahul bat is like sitting and watching paint dry on a wall, @KP24 was right."
Another user wrote sarcastically:
"Peak KL RAHUL innings."
One user commented:
"Hall of shame performance by KL Rahul."
Here are a few more reactions:
KL Rahul top scores as DC set a 163-run target for RCB in the IPL 2025 match
KL Rahul emerged as the leading run-scorer for DC as they posted 162/8 against RCB in their IPL 2025 match. Openers Abishek Porel and Faf du Plessis got off to starts, scoring 28 (11) and 22 (26), respectively, but failed to consolidate.
Meanwhile, skipper Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam chipped in with 15 (13) and 12 (6), respectively. Tristan Stubbs provided the late surge, hitting a quickfire 34 off 18 deliveries, including one six and five boundaries.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar emerged as the leading wicket-taker for RCB, returning with figures of 3/33, while Suyash Sharma bagged two wickets.
RCB will now be looking to avenge their six-wicket loss against DC that they suffered at home earlier this season. Meanwhile, the Capitals will be aiming to win their seventh game of this season and rise to the top of the IPL 2025 points table.
Follow the DC vs RCB 2025 live score and updates here.
